BRIEF-Vanda Pharmaceuticals- Reached Agreement With FDA To Resubmit Application For Hetlioz To Treat Patients With Smith-Magenis Syndrome

May 13 (Reuters) - Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH FDA ON RESUBMISSION OF THE APPLICATION FOR HETLIOZ® FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH SMITH-MAGENIS SYNDROME

* VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS - REACHED AGREEMENT WITH FDA TO RESUBMIT ITS APPLICATION FOR HETLIOZ FOR TREATMENT OF SMITH-MAGENIS SYNDROME

* VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS - TYPE A MEETING RESOLVED OUTSTANDING ISSUES REGARDING FILING OF APPLICATION

* VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - VANDA PLANS TO RESUBMIT AS SOON AS POSSIBLE, SEEKING APPROVAL OF SOLID CAPSULE FORMULATION OF HETLIOZ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: