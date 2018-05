May 23 (Reuters) - Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* HETLIOZ® (TASIMELTEON) EFFECTIVE IN TREATING JET LAG DURING TRANSATLANTIC TRAVEL

* VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - TASIMELTEON WAS SHOWN TO BE EFFECTIVE IN TREATING JET LAG DISORDER IN TRAVELERS WHO FLEW FROM US TO UK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: