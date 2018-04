April 13 (Reuters) - Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* VANDA WINS APPEAL CASE ON FANAPT®

* U.S. FEDERAL COURT AFFIRMED U.S. COURT’S DECISION THAT WEST WARD PHARMACEUTICALS INFRINGED CO’S U.S. ‘610 PATENT FOR FANAPT

* '610 PATENT IS SET TO EXPIRE NOVEMBER 2, 2027