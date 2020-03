March 13 (Reuters) - Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* VANDA - RECEIVED LETTER FROM FDA IN WHICH FDA NOTIFIED CO OF ITS REFUSAL TO FILE CO’S SNDA FOR HETLIOZ FOR TREATMENT OF SMITH-MAGENIS SYNDROME

* VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - IN LETTER, FDA ASSERTED THAT SNDA WAS NOT SUFFICIENTLY COMPLETE TO PERMIT A SUBSTANTIVE REVIEW BY FDA Source text: (bit.ly/2w3q4Eo) Further company coverage: