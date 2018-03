BRIEF-Vanguard Natural Resources Qtrly Net Loss Per Share $3.69

March 21 (Reuters) - Vanguard Natural Resources Inc :

* VANGUARD NATURAL RESOURCES, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* VANGUARD NATURAL RESOURCES INC - ‍REPORTED AVERAGE PRODUCTION OF 362 MMCFE PER DAY IN Q4 OF 2017 REPRESENTING A 7% DECREASE​

* VANGUARD NATURAL RESOURCES INC - ‍HAS IDENTIFIED ADDITIONAL ASSETS TO BE ACTIVELY MARKETED IN FIRST HALF OF 2018​

* VANGUARD NATURAL RESOURCES- ‍ IS EITHER ACTIVELY MARKETING/CURRENTLY RECEIVING BIDS TO DIVEST PARTS OF PERMIAN BASIN, GULF COAST AMONG OTHER PROPERTIES​

* VANGUARD NATURAL RESOURCES INC - ‍ BOARD APPROVED AN INITIAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BUDGET FOR 2018 OF $160.0 MILLION​

* VANGUARD NATURAL RESOURCES INC - ‍INTENDS TO RELEASE A REVISED 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BUDGET AND OTHER GUIDANCE WITH RELEASE OF ITS Q1 RESULTS​

* VANGUARD NATURAL RESOURCES QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE/UNIT $3.69

* VANGUARD NATURAL RESOURCES QTRLY ADJUSTED NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON AND CLASS B STOCKHOLDERS/UNITHOLDERS $0.48 PER SHARE/UNIT​