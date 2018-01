BRIEF-Vanguard Natural Resources Sees Q1 Capital Expenditures $46 Mln To $50 Mln

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Vanguard Natural Resources Inc:

* VANGUARD NATURAL RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES SENIOR LEADERSHIP CHANGES AND INITIAL 2018 GUIDANCE, AND PROVIDES 2018 GENERAL CORPORATE UPDATE

* VANGUARD NATURAL RESOURCES INC - HAS APPROVED A 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BUDGET OF $160 MILLION

* VANGUARD NATURAL RESOURCES INC - ON JANUARY 15, 2018, SCOTT W. SMITH STEPPED DOWN AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* VANGUARD NATURAL RESOURCES INC - PROMOTES RICHARD SCOTT SLOAN TO PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* VANGUARD NATURAL RESOURCES INC - APPOINTS ‍RYAN MIDGETT AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER​

* VANGUARD NATURAL RESOURCES INC - BASED ON CAPEX BUDGET, CO EXPECTS TO GROW PRODUCTION ABOUT 8% FROM DECEMBER 2017 TO DECEMBER 2018

* VANGUARD NATURAL RESOURCES INC SEES Q1 2018 TOTAL NET PRODUCTION OF 346,000 MCFE/D TO 378,000 MCFE/D

* VANGUARD NATURAL RESOURCES INC SEES FY 2018 TOTAL NET PRODUCTION OF 354,000 MCFE/D TO 391,000 MCFE/D

* VANGUARD NATURAL RESOURCES INC SEES Q1 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $46 MILLION TO $50 MILLION