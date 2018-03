March 29 (Reuters) - VANTAGE DEVELOPMENT SA:

* BUYS BACK 2.3 MILLION OWN SHARES AND UPS ITS STAKE IN ITS SHARE CAPITAL TO 13.17% FROM 9.41%

* BUYS BACK 2.3 MILLION OWN SHARES FOR REDEMPTION