BRIEF-Vantage Development Signs Agreement With Rank Progress

Dec 4 (Reuters) - VANTAGE DEVELOPMENT SA:

* SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH RANK PROGRESS REGARDING JOINT-VENTURE TO COOPERATE ON INVESTMENT IN WROCLAW

* IT HAS EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS RIGHTS REGARDING COOPERATION ON INVESTMENT UNTIL DEC 15

* IF FINAL AGREEMENT IS SIGNED, PARTIES TO SET UP JOINT VENTURE COMPANY (SPV) AND VANTAGE DEVELOPMENT TO INVEST 88 MLN ZLOTYS THROUGH SPV TO ACQUIRE PROPERTIES IN WROCLAW

* TOTAL VALUE OF PROPERTY ESTIMATED AT 159.6 MILLION ZLOTYS