March 23 (Reuters) - VANTAGE DEVELOPMENT SA:

* SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED EXTRAORDINARY DIVIDEND OF 0.13 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* ITS SHAREHOLDERS AUTHORISE MANAGEMENT TO BUY FROM FEDHA SP. Z O. O. UP TO 2.3 MILLION OF VANTAGE DEVELOPMENT SHARES AT 4.4 ZLOTY PER SHARE IN ORDER TO REDEEM THEM

* THE AUTHORISATION FOR SHARE REPURCHASE FOR UP TO 10 MILLION ZLOTYS IN TOTAL GRANTED UNTIL APRIL 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)