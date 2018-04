April 19 (Reuters) - Vapiano SE:

* DGAP-NEWS: VAPIANO AND HMSHOST AGREE ON JOINT OPENING OF VAPIANO RESTAURANTS AT AIRPORTS AND TRAIN STATIONS

* VAPIANO RESTAURANTS ARE PLANNED IN UK, SCANDINAVIA, GERMANY AND NETHERLANDS

* LETTER OF INTENT SIGNED WITH WORLD’S LEADING AIRPORT RESTAURANT OPERATOR AND SUBSIDIARY OF ITALIAN AUTOGRILL GROUP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)