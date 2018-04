BRIEF-Vapiano FY Adj. EBITDA Up By 35.8% To EUR 38.8 Mln

April 25 (Reuters) - Vapiano SE:

* DGAP-NEWS: VAPIANO REACHES SALES AND EARNINGS TARGETS IN 2017

* FY GROUP SALES INCREASED BY 30.6% TO EUR 324.7 MILLION

* FY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN ADJUSTED EBITDA, INCREASING BY 35.8% TO EUR 38.8 MILLION

* RECORDED A NET LOSS IN FY OF EUR 29.6 MILLION (2016: EUR -0.5 MILLION)

* FY ADJUSTED NET PROFIT WAS AT PREVIOUS YEAR’S LEVEL AT EUR 3.2 MILLION AND EUR 0.14 PER SHARE

* OUTLOOK: CONTINUED EXPANSION AND DIGITALIZATION OF BUSINESS MODEL IN 2018

* BETWEEN 33 AND 38 NEW VAPIANO LOCATIONS ARE PLANNED FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR

* EXPECTS SALES OF BETWEEN EUR 390 MILLION AND EUR 420 MILLION FOR 2018

* EXPECTS LIKE-FOR-LIKE GROWTH OF 1% TO 3% FOR 2018

* ADJUSTED EBITDA SHOULD RISE TO BETWEEN EUR 48 MILLION AND EUR 54 MILLION FOR 2018

* CONFIRMING OUR MEDIUM-TERM GOALS OF EXPANDING OUR RESTAURANT NETWORK TO UP TO 330 LOCATIONS WORLDWIDE BY 2020