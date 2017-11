BRIEF-Vapiano Q3 ‍adjusted EBITDA up at EUR 10.5 mln​

Nov 21 (Reuters) - VAPIANO SE:

* DGAP-NEWS: VAPIANO CONTINUES ITS GROWTH PATH IN THE THIRD QUARTER

* ‍Q3 NET SALES INCREASED BY 31.3%, REACHING EUR 82.3 MILLION (Q3 2016: EUR 62.7 MILLION)​

* Q3 ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA GREW BY 84.2% TO EUR 10.5 MILLION​

* ‍ON TRACK TO MEET ITS FY GUIDANCE OF EUR 315 - 335 MILLION IN NET SALES WITH ADJUSTED EBITDA OF EUR 38 - 40 MILLION​

* ‍NET LOSS OF EUR 16.5 MILLION IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF YEAR (9M 2016: EUR +2.7 MILLION)​

* ‍IN 2018, VAPIANO EXPECTS TO OPEN A TOTAL OF 30 - 35 NEW RESTAURANTS GLOBALLY​