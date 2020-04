BRIEF-Vapiano SE Says Filed Application For Opening Of Insolvency Proceeding

April 1 (Reuters) - Vapiano SE:

* APPLICATION FOR OPENING OF INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING

* IT IS BEING EVALUATED WHETHER INSOLVENCY APPLICATIONS HAVE TO BE FILED FOR SUBSIDIARIES OF VAPIANO GROUP

* ALL GERMAN RESTAURANTS OPERATED BY VAPIANO SE WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE DUE TO CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS

* GERMAN AND INTERNATIONAL FRANCHISEES ARE NOT DIRECTLY AFFECTED BY INSOLVENCY OF VAPIANO SE

* NO FINAL AGREEMENT COULD BE REACHED WITH FINANCING BANKS & MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS FOR INTENDED COMPREHENSIVE FINANCING SOLUTION

* PROSPECTIVE FUNDING FROM GOVERNMENT COVID-19 SUPPORT PROGRAMS COULD NOT BE REQUESTED

* NO SOLUTION COULD BE FOUND FOR LIQUIDITY REQUIREMENTS RECENTLY RAISED SIGNIFICANTLY DUE TO COVID-19 OF ADDITIONAL TOTAL OF ABOUT EUR 36.7 MILLION