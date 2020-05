May 5 (Reuters) - Vapotherm Inc:

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.66

* Q1 REVENUE $19.1 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $18.9 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.56 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED REVENUE FOR MONTH ENDED APRIL 30, 2020 IS ESTIMATED TO BE BETWEEN $19.0 MILLION AND $19.3 MILLION