March 4 (Reuters) - Vapotherm Inc:

* VAPOTHERM REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.60

* Q4 REVENUE $13 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $12.4 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.71 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES FY 2020 REVENUE UP 10 TO 13 PERCENT

* SAYS FOR FISCAL 2020, EXPECT GROSS MARGIN TO BE IN RANGE OF 46.5% AND 47.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: