BRIEF-Vapotherm Says Manufacturing Capacity Being Increased To Support Demand

March 23 (Reuters) - Vapotherm Inc:

* VAPOTHERM PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* VAPOTHERM INC - MANUFACTURING CAPACITY BEING INCREASED TO SUPPORT DEMAND

* VAPOTHERM INC - SEEN A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN DEMAND FOR OUR PRODUCTS IN EUROPE

* VAPOTHERM - WORKING DILIGENTLY TO INCREASE OUR PRODUCTION OF PRECISION FLOW SYSTEMS

* VAPOTHERM INC - SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN DEMAND FOR VAPOTHERM PRECISION FLOW SYSTEMS AND SINGLE-USE DISPOSABLES AS A RESULT OF COVID-19

* VAPOTHERM INC - BEEN WORKING TO MATERIALLY INCREASE PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN ITS FACILITY IN NEW HAMPSHIRE

* VAPOTHERM INC - INCREASED NUMBER OF PRODUCTION SHIFTS AND IDENTIFIED ADDITIONAL OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER INCREASE MANUFACTURING CAPACITY