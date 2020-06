June 4 (Reuters) - Vapotherm Inc:

* VAPOTHERM TO EXPAND PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN ADVANCE OF POTENTIAL INCREASE IN DEMAND FOR HIGH-FLOW NASAL CANNULA SYSTEMS FOR TREATING COVID-19 RESPIRATORY DISTRESS

* VAPOTHERM INC - MANUFACTURING INCREASE WOULD CREATE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL 350 MANUFACTURING JOBS AT CO'S NEW HAMPSHIRE FACILITY