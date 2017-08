July 18 (Reuters) - RBL Bank Ltd:

* Varam Capital-RBL Bank tie-up to take ATM services to doorsteps

Source text - Varam Capital, in partnership with RBL Bank, has introduced Aadhaar-enabled payment services (AEPS) across its operations, thereby powering the Varam app as a Micro-ATM. With this, Varam’s 70,000 microfinance customers across urban and rural areas will have access to ATM services at their doorstep.

