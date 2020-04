April 6 (Reuters) - Vardhman Textiles Ltd:

* CO STARTED OBSERVING IMPACT OF GLOBAL SLOW-DOWN DUE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK, SEEING LOW DEMAND & LOW PRICES OF PRODUCTS

* EXISTING ORDERS FROM MAJOR CUSTOMERS KEPT ON HOLD, SOME ORDERS CANCELLED DUE TO PREVAILING SITUATION IN U.S., EUROPE AND JAPAN

* GLOBAL DEMAND OF COTTON WITNESSING SLUGGISHNESS, FALL IN PRICES WHICH MAY LEAD TO DEVALUATION IN INVENTORY OF COTTON HELD BY CO