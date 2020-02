Feb 11 (Reuters) - Varex Imaging Corp:

* VAREX ANNOUNCES RENEWED PRICING AGREEMENT WITH CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS

* VAREX IMAGING CORP - POTENTIAL PRODUCT SALES ASSOCIATED WITH THIS RENEWED AGREEMENT ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $385 MILLION OVER TERM OF AGREEMENT

* VAREX IMAGING CORP - ENTERED INTO A RENEWED THREE-YEAR PRICING AGREEMENT WITH CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION