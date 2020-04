BRIEF-Varex Imaging Corp President And CEO Will Take A Temporary Reduction Of Base Salary

April 16 (Reuters) - Varex Imaging Corp:

* VAREX IMAGING CORP - CO’S PRESIDENT AND CEO, WILL TAKE A TEMPORARY REDUCTION OF APPROXIMATELY 30% OF HIS BASE SALARY FROM MAY 4 TO SEPTEMBER 25

* VAREX IMAGING - CO’S VICE PRESIDENTS & SENIOR VICE PRESIDENTS WILL TAKE A TEMPORARY REDUCTION OF ABOUT 20% OF BASE SALARY FROM MAY 4 TO SEPTEMBER 25

* VAREX IMAGING CORP - ANNUAL CASH RETAINER APPLICABLE TO ALL NON-EMPLOYEE DIRECTORS WILL BE REDUCED IN H2 OF COS FISCAL YEAR 2020 BY 30%

* VAREX IMAGING CORP - EACH DIRECTOR-LEVEL EMPLOYEE WILL TAKE TEMPORARY REDUCTION OF ABOUT 15% OF BASE SALARY FROM MAY 4 TO SEPTEMBER 25

* VAREX IMAGING - EACH U.S. EMPLOYEE NOT DIRECTLY RELATED TO PRODUCTION OF CO’S PRODUCTS WILL TAKE 2 WEEKS UNPAID TIME PRIOR TO END OF CO’S FY 2020

* VAREX IMAGING - HAS DETERMINED TO FURLOUGH OF A PORTION OF U.S. EMPLOYEES THAT ARE NOT DIRECTLY RELATED TO PRODUCTION OF COMPANY’S PRODUCTS

* VAREX IMAGING CORP - CO TO FURLOUGH APPROXIMATELY 5% OF ITS TOTAL U.S. WORKFORCE FOR A PERIOD OF UP TO THREE MONTHS

* VAREX IMAGING CORP - DURING ANY PERIOD OF FURLOUGH, COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO PAY BENEFITS TO SUPPORT IMPACTED PERSONNEL