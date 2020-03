March 30 (Reuters) - Varex Imaging Corp:

* VAREX IMAGING CORP - ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO ITS CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 1, 2017

* VAREX IMAGING - AMENDMENT INCREASES MAXIMUM TOTAL AND SENIOR SECURED LEVERAGE RATIO TO 4.25X IN APRIL 2020 WITH A STEP DOWN TO 4.0X IN JANUARY 2021

* VAREX IMAGING CORP - AMENDMENT INCREASES MINIMUM LIBOR PERCENTAGE TO 0.75% Source text: bit.ly/33XqGIw Further company coverage: