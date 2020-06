BRIEF-Varex Imaging Enters Into Amendment No. 6 To Credit Agreement

June 4 (Reuters) - Varex Imaging Corp:

* VAREX IMAGING - ON JUNE 3 ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 6 TO ITS CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 17, 2017

* VAREX IMAGING - AMENDMENT REPLACES ALLOWANCE FOR UNCOMMITTED INCREMENTAL INCREASES TO CREDIT FACILITY COMMITMENTS WITH ALLOWANCE FOR UP TO $100 MILLION

* VAREX IMAGING - AMENDMENT PERMITS CO TO INCUR ADDITIONAL INCREMENTAL INDEBTEDNESS OUTSIDE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT OF UP TO $300 MILLION

* VAREX IMAGING - AMENDMENT PROVIDES THAT UP TO 25% OF PROCEEDS FROM ANY FUTURE EQUITY ISSUANCE BY CO MAY BE RETAINED BY CO Source text: (bit.ly/3dxsT19) Further company coverage: