May 12 (Reuters) - Varex Imaging Corp:

* VAREX ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR SECOND QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR 2020

* Q2 LOSS PER SHARE $0.05

* Q2 REVENUE $197 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $199.9 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.35 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* ANNOUNCED WITHDRAWAL OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: