BRIEF-Varex Reports Proposed Offering Of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025

June 4 (Reuters) - Varex Imaging Corp:

* VAREX ANNOUNCES PROPOSED OFFERING OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025

* VAREX IMAGING - INTENDS TO OFFER $150 MILLION OF ITS CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025

* VAREX IMAGING - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO PARTIALLY REPAY EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS UNDER CO’S CREDIT AGREEMENT

* VAREX IMAGING - ALSO INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND NET COST OF ENTERING INTO CONVERTIBLE NOTE HEDGE & WARRANT TRANSACTIONS