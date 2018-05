May 3 (Reuters) - Varex Imaging Corp:

* VAREX ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR SECOND QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR 2018

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.32

* Q2 REVENUE $201 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $187.3 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.45 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* VAREX IMAGING - FOR FY2018, INCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM FY OF ACQUIRED IMAGING BUSINESS,REITERATES EXPECTATIONS FOR REVS TO GROW BY 13%TO 14% VERSUS PRIOR YEAR