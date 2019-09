Sept 23 (Reuters) - Varia US Properties AG:

* FULLY DEPLOYED PROCEEDS OF CHF 50 MILLION FROM BOND ISSUE IN MAY 2019

* OVERALL, COMPANY ACQUIRED THREE PROPERTIES COMPRISING 1,261 UNITS

* CONFIRMS TARGETED DIVIDEND OF CHF 2.60 PER SHARE FOR BUSINESS YEAR 2019 TO BE PAID AFTER ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN APRIL 2020