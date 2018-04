April 13 (Reuters) - VARIA US PROPERTIES LTD:

* FY NET PROFIT DOUBLED TO USD 34.9 MILLION

* FY NET OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE DEBT, TAXES AND EXCEPTIONAL OF USD 48.9 MILLION, UP 60%

* TARGETED DISTRIBUTION OF CHF 2.50 PER SHARE FOR THE BUSINESS YEAR 2018

* FY TOTAL INCOME OF USD 88.2 MILLION, PLUS 36.5%

* OUTLOOK 2018: CONFIDENT TO PROVIDE FURTHERMORE SOLID RESULTS

* FY EFFECTIVE GROSS INCOME OF USD 65.8 MILLION (+ 68.0%) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)