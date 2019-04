April 3 (Reuters) - Varia US Properties Ltd:

* FY EBITDA OF USD 38.9 MILLION (+46.6%)

* DISTRIBUTION OF CHF 2.50 PER SHARE FOR BUSINESS YEAR 2018 PROPOSED TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2019

* FY EFFECTIVE GROSS INCOME OF USD 86.0 MILLION (+30.7%)

* FY PROFIT FOR PERIOD IS USD 24.9 MILLION (2017: USD 34.9 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)