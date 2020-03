March 26 (Reuters) - VARIA US PROPERTIES AG:

* FY PROFIT FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2019 OF USD 42.8 MILLION (+71.9%)

* FY EFFECTIVE GROSS INCOME OF USD 99.4 MILLION (+15.6%)

* WILL DISTRIBUTE DIVIDEND OF CHF 0.50 PER SHARE ON 12 MAY 2020

* AT THAT STAGE, IT IS IMPOSSIBLE TO MEASURE SEVERITY OF CORONAVIRUS IMPACT

* IF ECONOMIC CONDITIONS ALLOW, THE COMPANY INTENDS TO PROPOSE A CAPITAL INCREASE TO ITS SHAREHOLDERS