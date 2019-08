BRIEF-Varia Us Properties H1 EBITDA Of Up At $19.4 Mln

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Varia US Properties AG:

* H1 PROFIT BOOSTED TO USD 22.2 MILLION (+ 82%)

* H1 TOTAL INCOME OF USD 66.1 MILLION (JUNE 30, 2018: USD 46.4 MILLION; + 42.4%)

* H1 EBITDA OF USD 19.4 MILLION (JUNE 30, 2018: USD 16.4 MILLION; + 18.4%)

* H1 FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO2 ) OF USD 8.8 MILLION (JUNE 30, 2018: USD 8.1 MILLION; + 8.8%)

* H1 TARGETED DIVIDEND OF CHF 2.60 PER SHARE TO BE PAID AFTER ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2020

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS TARGETS 2019 REGULAR DISTRIBUTION OF 90% OF FFO