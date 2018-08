BRIEF-Varia US Properties H1 Operating Profit Without Revaluation Up At $16.4 Million

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Varia US Properties Ltd:

* TOTAL REVENUE OF A CONSTANT PORTFOLIO BETWEEN 30 JUNE 2017 AND 30 JUNE 2018 INCREASED BY 3.6%

* H1 EFFECTIVE GROSS INCOME OF USD 38.9 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: USD 28.4 MILLION; + 37.0%)

* H1 TOTAL INCOME OF USD 46.4 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: USD 43.3 MILLION; + 7.2%)

* H1 O OPERATING PROFIT WITHOUT REVALUATION UP TO USD 16.4 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: USD 10.2 MILLION)

* DISTRIBUTION OF A DIVIDEND OF CHF 2.50 PER SHARE AFTER 2019 GENERAL ASSEMBLY CONFIRMED

