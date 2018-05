May 24 (Reuters) - Varia US Properties Ltd:

* DURING Q1 2018, EFFECTIVE GROSS INCOME REACHED USD 18.7 MILLION, A USD 6.0 MILLION INCREASE FROM Q1 2017

* NET OPERATING INCOME INCREASED FROM USD 7.0 MILLION IN Q1 2017 TO USD 10.2 MILLION IN Q1 2018

* PHYSICAL VACANCY INCREASED FROM 4.7% IN Q1 2017 TO 6.0% 2018

* CONFIDENT TO DELIVER SOLID RESULTS FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)