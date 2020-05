May 13 (Reuters) - Varia US Properties AG:

* Q1 NET OPERATING INCOME LESS FINANCIAL COSTS REACHED $ 7.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF OVER 25%.

* Q1 GROSS EFFECTIVE INCOME WAS $ 27.2 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 17.7% OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR.

* PANDEMIC WILL CERTAINLY AFFECT THE COMING QUARTERS