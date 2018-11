Nov 8 (Reuters) - VARIA US PROPERTIES LTD:

* Q3 EFFECTIVE GROSS INCOME INCREASED FROM USD 18.1 MILLION TO USD 22.3 MILLION (+23.2%)

* Q3 NET OPERATING INCOME UP FROM USD 9.6 MILLION TO USD 12.0 MILLION (+25%)

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE TO START WITH QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTIONS IN ORDER TO MITIGATE CURRENCY RISK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)