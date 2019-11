BRIEF-Varia US Properties Q3 Rental Income Up At $22.6 Mln

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Varia US Properties AG:

* INCREASE OF EFFECTIVE GROSS INCOME FROM USD 22.3 MILLION IN Q3 2018 TO USD 25.1 MILLION (+12.5%)

* Q3 RENTAL INCOME UP FROM USD 20.2 MILLION TO USD 22.6 MILLION (+12.0%)

* CONFIRMATION OF CHF 2.60 DIVIDEND PER SHARE FOR THE BUSINESS YEAR 2019

* Q3 NET OPERATING INCOME (NOI) WAS UP BY 7.0% TO USD 11.9 MILLION

* Q3 NET OPERATING INCOME (NOI) WAS UP BY 7.0% TO USD 11.9 MILLION

* Q3 OPERATING PROFIT AMOUNTED TO USD 13.2 MILLION COMPARED TO USD 12.0 MILLION (+9.6%)