BRIEF-Varia US Properties raises CHF 20.6 mln from capital increase​

Oct 13 (Reuters) - VARIA US PROPERTIES LTD:

* ‍COMPLETES CAPITAL INCREASE AND ACHIEVES GROSS PROCEEDS OF CHF 20.6 MILLION​

* ‍WOLF PROPERTY HOLDING BECOMES NEW ANCHOR INVESTOR WITH 7.52% OF TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES​

* ‍542,105 NEW REGISTERED SHARES AT A PRICE OF CHF 38 PER SHARE ISSUED FROM AUTHORISED CAPITAL​

* ‍PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO FURTHER ENHANCE PORTFOLIO IN US​

* ‍PLACEMENT INCREASES VARIA'S SHARE CAPITAL FROM CHF 6.7 MILLION TO CHF 7.2 MILLION​