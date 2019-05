May 22 (Reuters) - VARIA US PROPERTIES AG:

* SUCCESSFULLY ISSUED A CHF 50 MILLION FIXED-RATE BOND

* FIXED-RATE BOND HAS COUPON OF 3.00% AND A TENOR OF FOUR YEARS

* PROCEEDS ARE TO BE USED FOR ACQUISITION OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS IN US AND GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)