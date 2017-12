Dec 18 (Reuters) - VARIA US PROPERTIES LTD:

* ‍TO PURCHASE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS IN ITS PORTFOLIO​

* ‍TRANSACTION WILL GRANT COMPANY WITH 100% OWNERSHIP ON ITS REMAINING PORTFOLIO​

* VARIA US PROPERTIES -‍REACHED AGREEMENT WITH PEAK CAPITAL PARTNERS TO BUY OUT INTERESTS OF PEAK CAPITAL PARTNERS AND ITS AFFILIATES​

* ‍PARTICIPATION IS ESTIMATED TO AMOUNT TO APPROXIMATELY USD 22.4 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)