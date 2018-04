BRIEF-Varian Medical Q2 Non-GAAP EPS $1.15 From Continuing Operations

April 25 (Reuters) - Varian Medical Systems Inc:

* VARIAN REPORTS RESULTS FOR SECOND QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR 2018

* Q2 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.15 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q2 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.79 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.04 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 REVENUE $730 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $688.6 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.43 TO $4.53

* SEES FY18 REVENUE GROWTH RANGE OF 6 PERCENT TO 9 PERCENT, WHICH NOW INCLUDES IMPACT FROM CURRENCY FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR

* SEES FY18 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS RANGE OF $475 MILLION TO $550 MILLION

* SEES FY18 NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES RANGE OF 18 PERCENT TO 19 PERCENT