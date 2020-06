June 25 (Reuters) - Varian Medical Systems Inc:

* LONG-TERM RESULTS FROM SABR-COMET FURTHER DEMONSTRATE EFFECTIVENESS OF STEREOTACTIC ABLATIVE RADIOTHERAPY FOR COMPREHENSIVE TREATMENT OF METASTATIC CANCERS

* VARIAN MEDICAL - 25% ABSOLUTE SURVIVAL BENEFIT AT 5 YEARS FOR PATIENTS RECEIVING STEREOTACTIC ABLATIVE RADIOTHERAPY TO ALL METASTATIC LESIONS