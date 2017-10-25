FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Varian reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.89 from continuing operations
Sections
Featured
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Reuters Newsmaker
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Kaspersky obtained suspected NSA code from U.S. computer
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky obtained suspected NSA code from U.S. computer
Amazon to sell smart locks so it can slip packages into your home
Technology
Amazon to sell smart locks so it can slip packages into your home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2017 / 8:28 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

BRIEF-Varian reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.89 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Varian Medical Systems Inc:

* Varian reports results for fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.89 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share $4.20 to $4.32 from continuing operations

* Varian Medical Systems Inc - sees FY 2018 ‍revenues to grow by 2 to 4 percent​

* Varian Medical Systems Inc sees ‍ full fiscal year 2018 cash flow from operations to be between $475 million and $550 million​

* Varian Medical Systems Inc sees for FY 2018, ‍non-GAAP net earnings per diluted share from continuing operations to be in $4.20 to $4.32 range​

* Q4 revenue view $741.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $4.44, revenue view $2.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.