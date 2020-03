BRIEF-Varian Says COVID-19 Outbreak Will Negatively Impact Operating Results

March 9 (Reuters) - Varian Medical Systems Inc:

* VARIAN PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON EXPECTED IMPACT FROM COVID-19

* SEES Q2 2020 REVENUE $800 MILLION TO $825 MILLION

* COVID-19 OUTBREAK WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S OPERATING RESULTS

* “CO’S OUTLOOK COULD SHIFT IF DYNAMICS OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK CHANGE MATERIALLY”

* VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS - EXPERIENCING DELAYS IN HARDWARE, SOFTWARE INSTALLATIONS &ACCEPTANCE & IN DELIVERY OF INTERVENTIONAL ONCOLOGY PROCEDURES

* VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS - CO PRELIMINARILY ESTIMATES 7 TO 9 PERCENT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020

* VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS - WILL PROVIDE FURTHER UPDATES TO GUIDANCE, INCLUDING EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS, DURING Q2 2020 EARNINGS