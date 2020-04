May 1 (Reuters) - Variscan Mines Ltd:

* DIRECTORS AGREED TO REDUCTION IN CASH COMPENSATION BY 40% FOR MINIMUM 3 MONTHS

* DIRECTORS TO CONSIDER PROPOSALS FOR DEFERRED FEES FOR 3 MONTHS TO BE PARTIALLY OR WHOLLY SATISFIED BY ISSUE OF EQUITY COMPENSATION

* TO REDUCE FEES OR TERMINATE ENGAGEMENT OF A NUMBER OF CONSULTANTS AND CONTRACT PERSONNEL

* LOCAL STAFF IN SPAIN TO RESTRUCTURE THEIR EMPLOYMENT TERMS