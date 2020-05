BRIEF-Varta Q1 Group Profit Up At EUR 24.5 Mln

May 15 (Reuters) - VARTA AG:

* MAKES POSITIVE START TO NEW FISCAL YEAR 2020 WITH SHARP INCREASES IN REVENUE AND EBITDA - GUIDANCE CONFIRMED

* GROUP REVENUE GROWS IN Q1 2020 BY 170.3% TO EUR 198.5 MILLION (+68.2% EXCLUDING ACQUISITION OF VARTA CONSUMER)

* ADJUSTED EBITDA INCREASES BY 197.0% IN FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2020 TO EUR 51.7 MILLION (+135.0% EXCLUDING ACQUISITION OF VARTA CONSUMER)

* OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020 CONFIRMED

* OUTLOOK 2020: NEGATIVE IMPACTS ON VARTA AG GROUP CANNOT BE FULLY RULED OUT

* Q1 GROUP PROFIT ROSE BY 265% TO EUR 24.5 MILLION