BRIEF-Varta Sees No Adverse Effects Of Coronavirus, Optimistic About 2020

* DGAP-NEWS: VARTA AG: VARTA AG CLOSES 2019 WITH STRONG BUSINESS FIGURES - CONTINUED POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR 2020

* DYNAMIC GROWTH OF 33.5% TO EUR 362.7M IN GROUP REVENUE

* WE CURRENTLY SEE NO ADVERSE EFFECTS OF CORONAVIRUS ON OUR BUSINESS AND HAVE TAKEN ALL CONCEIVABLE MEASURES TO PROTECT OUR EMPLOYEES AND OUR COMPANY

* DUE TO HIGH DEMAND FOR OUR LITHIUM-ION BATTERIES, WE WILL CONTINUE TO MASSIVELY EXPAND OUR PRODUCTION CAPACITIES AND CONTINUE OUR DYNAMIC GROWTH

* HEALTHY BALANCE SHEET WITH HIGH EQUITY RATIO AND LOW DEBT LEVEL, COMBINED WITH A CONTINUED EXPECTED SOLID OPERATING CASH FLOW FROM GROUP, FACILITATES FINANCING OF ADDITIONAL INVESTMENTS IN EXPANSION OF PRODUCTION CAPACITIES

* WE CONTINUE TO LOOK AHEAD TO 2020 WITH CONFIDENCE

* HE GROUP EXPECTS TO FURTHER ACCELERATE ORGANIC GROWTH OVER COURSE OF CURRENT FISCAL YEAR

* THE FIRST-TIME CONSOLIDATION OF ACQUIRED VARTA CONSUMER BUSINESS WILL ALSO LEAD TO A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GROUP REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA