May 5 (Reuters) - Varun Beverages Ltd:

* CO’S ORGANIC VOLUMES SEVERELY IMPACTED IN LAST 10 DAYS OF MARCH DUE TO SPREAD OF COVID-19, SUBSEQUENT LOCKDOWN RESTRICTIONS

* CO HAS NOT AVAILED MORATORIUM FOR ITS DEBT REPAYMENTS, HAS BEEN TIMELY SERVICING ALL DEBT OBLIGATIONS Source text: bit.ly/3fm5sJu Further company coverage: