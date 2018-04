April 30 (Reuters) - Varvaressos European Spinning Mills SA :

* SAYS TURNOVER DURING 2017 REACHED 19,35 MILLION EURO COMPARED TO 18,97 MILLION EURO IN 2016

* SAYS EXPORTS CAME UP TO 13,40 MILLION EURO WHICH IS 69,25% OF THE REVENUES

* SAYS FY LOSSES AFTER TAXES REACHED 2,27 MILLION EURO COMPARED TO LOSSES 1.96 MILLION EURO IN 2016.

* FY 2017 EBITDA 287,99 THOUSAND EURO VERSUS LOSSES 217,26 THOUSAND YEAR AGO Source text : bit.ly/2I4uG1g Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)