March 12 (Reuters) - Amarin Corporation Plc:

* VASCEPA® (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) SHOWED REDUCTIONS IN POTENTIALLY ATHEROGENIC LIPIDS AND INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN PATIENTS WITH PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES AND ELEVATED HIGH-SENSITIVITY C-REACTIVE PROTEIN (HSCRP) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)