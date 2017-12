Dec 18 (Reuters) - Vasco Data Security International Inc :

* VASCO DATA SECURITY INTERNATIONAL INC - CO‘S BOARD HAS EXPANDED TO SEVEN DIRECTORS - SEC FILING

* VASCO DATA SECURITY INTERNATIONAL - CO'S 8-K ON DEC 14, "ERRONEOUSLY INDICATED" THAT RELATED TO ELECTION OF GILLILAND, BOARD EXPANDED TO 6 DIRECTORS Source: (bit.ly/2CCDTHD)